GSA’s 6 Blind Mice Combo places 2nd at Berklee College of Music Jazz Festival!

George Stevens Academy’s 6 Blind Mice Jazz Combo placed 2nd at the Berklee College of Music Jazz Festival on Saturday, February 11!

Two GSA students were awarded 2 out of 4 prestigious, high honor musicianship awards: Yvonne Rogers, piano & Joseph Boulet, drums. It has been 12 years (Ross Gallagher, bass, 2005) since a GSA student received this outstanding award!

The 6 Blind Mice were second only to Idylwild Arts Academy of Los Angeles, California! Placing 3rd was Appomattox Regional Governor’s School of Petersburg, Virginia and ACES Educational Center for the Arts of New Haven, Connecticut was fourth.

6 Blind Mice:

Mira Schubeck, trumpet & flugelhorn

Isla Brownlow, trombone

Nellie Haldane, vibes

Yvonne Rogers, piano

Christian Jones, bass

Joseph Boulet, drums (Joseph also received the judges choice award!)

