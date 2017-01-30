Grown-up Story Hour

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Jan. 30, 2017, at 4:27 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/grown-up-story-hour/2017-02-03/

Every Friday in February, a different librarian will read aloud. You’re welcome to bring your lunch or a snack.

February 3: Diane will read “A Wagner Matinee” by Willa Cather

February 10: Amy will read selections from On the Day I Died by Candace Fleming

February 17: Ken will read selections from Winnie-the-Pooh by A.A. Milne

February 24: Katie will read story TBA.

