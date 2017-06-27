Growing / Drawing – Translating Nature into Art

Friday, July 14, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895029&rid=103756
Artist John Walker and curator Joachim Homann discuss Walker’s recent series of works on paper, Sydney Botanical Gardens, on view at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.
Presented by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in conjunction with the exhibition John Walker: A Painter Draws and Second Friday Brunswick!
The Museum will be open until 7:00 p.m.
Second Friday Brunswick is organized by the Brunswick Downtown Association and is intended to give residents and visitors a unique opportunity to engage with the arts. Second Friday Brunswick offers a fun evening of artistic exploration featuring visual art, live music, dance and theatrical performances, and extended shopping hours all within walking distance of Maine Street.
