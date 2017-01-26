Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners grower meetings on “Organic Certification for Farmers and Processors” 1-4 p.m.: Thursday, Feb. 2, Rising Tide, 323 Main St., Damariscotta, 563-1161; Tuesday, Feb. 7, Bangor Cooperative Extension Service office, 307 Maine Ave., Bangor, 942-7396; Thursday Feb. 9, Fareshare Coop, 443 Main St., Norway, 743-9044.

1 to 4 pm at all locations

If you market and sell products as “organic,” chances are good you need to be certified by a USDA-accredited certifier to comply with USDA regulations. MOFGA Agricultural Services and Certification Staff will provide an overview of organic production practices, including vegetables and herbs, livestock and value added products. Information on how to become certified organic and resources available for first time or transitioning operations will be provided. You do not need to be a certified organic grower to attend.

