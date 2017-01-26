Homestead

Grower meetings on Organic Certification for Farmers and Processors’

Posted Jan. 26, 2017, at 2:44 p.m.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners grower meetings on “Organic Certification for Farmers and Processors” 1-4 p.m.: Thursday, Feb. 2, Rising Tide, 323 Main St., Damariscotta, 563-1161; Tuesday, Feb. 7, Bangor Cooperative Extension Service office, 307 Maine Ave., Bangor, 942-7396; Thursday Feb. 9, Fareshare Coop, 443 Main St., Norway, 743-9044.

1 to 4 pm at all locations

If you market and sell products as “organic,” chances are good you need to be certified by a USDA-accredited certifier to comply with USDA regulations. MOFGA Agricultural Services and Certification Staff will provide an overview of organic production practices, including vegetables and herbs, livestock and value added products. Information on how to become certified organic and resources available for first time or transitioning operations will be provided. You do not need to be a certified organic grower to attend.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Body found under dock in Bucksport that of missing Bangor manBody found under dock in Bucksport that of missing Bangor man
  2. Couple found dead in Standish home identified as husband, wifeCouple found dead in Standish home identified as husband, wife
  3. Pineland Farms Potato Co. to be sold to national chain for $115 millionPineland Farms Potato Co. to be sold to national chain for $115 million
  4. LePage navigates ornery Biddeford crowd in return to town hall tourLePage navigates ornery Biddeford crowd in return to town hall tour
  5. Body found behind Dunkin’ Donuts in Thomaston

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs