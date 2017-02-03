Homestead

Group Trip to Chandler’s Sugar Shack

By Colin Brown, Downeast Lakes Land Trust
Posted Feb. 03, 2017, at 1:04 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Downeast Lakes Land Trust, 4 Water St, Grand Lake Stream, ME

For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org

Is there anything sweeter than Maine maple syrup? On Sunday, March 26th, join Downeast Lakes Land Trust staff for a group trip up to Chandler’s Sugar Shack in Kossuth, Maine to celebrate Maine Maple Sunday, a statewide celebration of all things maple. We will tour the sugar shack and witness the process of boiling down maple sap into everyone’s favorite sweet treat. Meet at the Downeast Lakes Land Trust office to carpool. Chandler’s is a family-run business with almost 3,500 taps, churning out the finest maple syrup. Be sure to bring your wallet if you’d like to bring some goodies home! For more information, please contact DLLT at (207) 796 – 2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.

