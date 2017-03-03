Group Hike at Ingersoll Point Preserve

Saturday, April 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Ingersoll Point Preserve, Ingersoll Point Preserve, Addison, Maine For more information: 207-255-4500; DowneastCoastalConservancy.org

Ingersoll Point Preserve in Addison consists of just under 3.5 miles of intersecting trails that travel along the rocky shore and cut across a lush, green forest carpeted with moss, lichen and other plant species. Join us on Saturday, 4/15 at 9am for a group hike to explore some of these beautiful and varied trails!

After the hike, head on over to Columbia Falls for the 17th Annual Smelt Fry! This annual event hosted by Downeast Salmon Federation is a festivity you won’t want to miss! Numerous activities and displays will be available highlighting the inspiring conservation and fisheries work being done throughout the area. Stop by to check out the displays, take a tour of the Pleasant River Hatchery and enjoy some great food at this community celebration!

Getting to Ingersoll Point Point:

From U.S. Route 1, turn South onto ME-187/Indian River Road at Wild Blueberry Land. In 2 miles, turn right on Wescogus Road. Continue about 1.5 miles and turn left on East Side Road. Follow East Side Road about 6 miles and turn right onto Mooseneck Road. Continue on Mooseneck Road to the Union Church, which will be on your left in about 1 mile. Trailhead and parking is in the back of the Union Church parking lot.

The group hike is weather dependent, please contact the office at (270) 255-4500 and/or check our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DowneastCoastalConservancy, for event cancellations and updates.

