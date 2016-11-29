“Grief Through the Holidays” Lunch & Learn Topic for December

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, 824 West Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine For more information: 207-564-4346; wwww.pinetreehospice.org

Rev. Ray Beless will be the guest speaker at Pine Tree Hospice’s Lunch & Learn Adult Bereavement support group on December 13th, 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church. Lunch & Learn is a free program which includes a nutritious lunch for all attendees. Ray Beless is a chaplain at Mayo Regional Hospice, chaplain for local law enforcement, as well as former chaplain for Pine Tree Hospice. Rev. Beless also works with the Grief Care Fellowship. He will be addressing the group about “Grief Through the Holidays.” Please call Pine Tree Hospice to register for this event.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →