Grief Support Group Opens in Bangor

For adults dealing with the death of a loved one, there is a new support group available from May 9 to June 13 in Bangor. The Hospice of Eastern Maine is starting a six-week support group to offer adults the opportunity to learn about grief, share their experiences, and practice healthy coping techniques.

“Come and talk about grief and the grieving process with others who are walking a similar path,” said Joel Wiggin, bereavement coordinator at Hospice of Eastern Maine in Bangor. The group will meet every Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 pm. “Participants should plan to attend all six sessions,” adds Joel. “No new participants will be accepted after May 16 in order to maintain group integrity.”

The support group is free of charge, but space is limited—only 12 spots available. Anyone interested in attending the group should contact Joel Wiggin at 973-8269 in order to reserve their spot in the group.

