Grief Support Group in Westbrook

By Shane Perry, APR
Posted April 04, 2017, at 10:01 a.m.

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main Street, Westbrook, Maine

For more information: 207-400-8714

Healing from the loss of a loved one is never easy and additional support may be needed to assist in the grieving process. VNA Home Health Hospice and Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church are co-sponsoring a six-week grief support group in Westbrook, from May 10 to June 14.

This support group offers adults the opportunity to learn about grief, share their experiences, and practice healthy coping techniques. The group will meet every Wednesday from 2 to 3:30 pm for six weeks. The support group is free of charge, but space is limited—only 12 spots available.

Anyone interested in attending the group should contact Linda Hopkins, at 400-8714, in order to reserve their spot in the group.

