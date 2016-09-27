Greendrinks Gets Checked Out

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, ME For more information: 207-947-8336; facebook.com/events/1393389757341003/

On Tuesday, October 11th from 5-8pm, come see what a modern library and community space should look like. From a living roof on the new atrium/cafe to a local artist gallery in the historic Bangor Room, there is so much to see. And of course, being Greendrinks, there will be cold local beer and wine, food, and all your friends new and old.

We’ll also being doing something special (TBD) as part of Artober, Bangor’s month-long celebration of the arts, and *fingers crossed* revealing our latest Green Grant.

As always, Greendrinks is a free family-friendly event, so bring the kiddos! There is a suggested $5 donation, and we ask that you bring your own drinking vessel. If you forget, we’ll have compostable cups available for $1, and custom glassware for $5. Proceeds from the event go toward helping Bangor Greendrinks provide grants to fund worthy projects that help make Bangor greener. See you there!

