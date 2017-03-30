Green Burial Film to be Screened

Friday, May 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Cobscook Community Learning Center, 10 Commissary Point Road, Trescott, Maine
For more information: 207-949-2173; awillforthewoods.com/#home
A Will for the Woods, an award-winning documentary film about green burial, will be screened on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m. at the Cobscook Community Learning Center Commons building in Trescott. Down East Hospice Volunteers and Community Health and Counseling Services are hosting the event.
The documentary film follows musician, psychiatrist, and folk dancer Clark Wang as he prepares for his own green burial. While battling lymphoma, Clark has discovered a burgeoning movement that uses burial to conserve and restore natural areas. Boldly facing his mortality, Clark and his partner Jane have become passionate about green burial, compelled by both the environmental benefits and the idea that one can remain within the cycle of life, rather than being cut off from it. The spirited pair have inspired a compassionate local cemeterian, and together they aim to use green burial to save a North Carolina woods from being clear-cut. The film follows Clark’s dream of leaving a loving, permanent legacy, and environmentalism takes on a deeply human intimacy. Documenting one community’s role in the genesis of a revolutionary movement, A Will for the Woods draws the viewer into a life-affirming portrait of people embracing their connection to each other and to timeless natural cycles.
An open community discussion will follow the screening. The screening is free and open to all. Refreshments will be served. Contact Amy Zipperer at amy.a.zipperer@gmail.com with questions or for more information. The CCLC is located at 10 Commissary Point Road in Trescott. They can be reached at 733-2233.
