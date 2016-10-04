Green Acres Kennel Shop to Host Pet Nutrition Seminar on Friday, October 28th

Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Green Acres Pet Nutrition Seminar at Machias Savings Bank in Brewer, 581 Wilson St., Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-945-6841; greenacreskennel.com/images/stories/press-releases/green%20acres%20kennel%20shop%20to%20host%20pet%20nutrition%20seminar%20on%20friday%20october%2028th-4oct16.pdf

On the evening of Friday, October 28th the Green Acres Kennel Shop will host a Pet Nutrition seminar with Bette Schubert, the co-founder of Bravo Pet Foods. The event will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:0 PM at the Machias Savings Bank in Brewer (581 Wilson St.) in their Community Room. Seating is limited, so register early.

Bette Schubert had always fed her dogs a premium brand of kibble. When one of her dogs died due to being fed kibble that was contaminated with aflatoxin, Bette started to research other food options for feeding her dogs. That led to her becoming the co-founder of Bravo Pet Foods. At our seminar, Bette will share her story about why and how she started feeding her dogs a raw diet, and how that diet became Bravo Pet Foods. This seminar is a perfect opportunity for those that wish to learn more about the benefits of feeding their dog a raw diet, either occasionally or every day.

Space for this seminar is limited, so advanced registration is required. There is a $5 registration fee for the seminar. All proceeds will be donated to the Eastern Area Agency on Aging Furry Friends Food Bank. You can register by phone at 945-6841 or by stopping at our store at 1653 Union Street in Bangor.

In business since 1965, Green Acres Kennel Shop, located at 1653 Union Street, is committed to pet-friendly, force-free pet care. They offer boarding, daycare, and grooming for dogs and cats, as well as pet behavior consultations and group and private dog training classes. Voted Best Kennel every year since 2002, Best Pet Store every year since 2007, Best Dog Trainer every year since 2011, and Best Pet Groomer every year since 2013, the Green Acres retail store offers a wide variety of wholesome pet foods, treats, and quality supplies. We are a proud member of The Pet Professional Guild. For more information, please call 945-6841 or visit www.greenacreskennel.com.

