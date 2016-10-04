Green Acres Kennel Shop to Host Holistic Wellness Day for Pets on October, 29th as a Fundraiser for the Green Gem Healing Oasis

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Green Gem Healing Oasis, 900 State St, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-945-6841; greenacreskennel.com/event/3/the-green-gem-healing-oasis.html

On Saturday, October 29th the Green Acres Kennel Shop will host their first Holistic Wellness Day for Pets as a fundraiser for The Green Gem. The event will be held from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM at the Green Gem (900 State St, Bangor, ME).

Pet parents will want to attend this event if they have: 1) an interest in complementary veterinary medicine, 2) pets that have chronic health issues, 3) senior pets that have age-related issues, or 4) active pets that they want to keep fit and mobile.

This educational event consists of two tracks of seminars. Topics and speakers include; Integrative Veterinary Medicine: Using Conventional and Complementary Therapies Together – Dr. Mark Hanks, Links Between Diet & Behavior – Bette Schubert, Pet Behavior as an Essential Component to Holistic Wellness – Don Hanson, Physical Therapy for Pets – Dr. Dave Cloutier, Reiki for Pets – Brenda Bywater, Taking the Mystery Out of Treating Arthritis in Dogs and Cats – Dr. Dave Cloutier, Canine Body Language for Beginners – Kate Dutra, Tellington TTouch and Essential Oils for Companion Animals – Cher Lord and Deb Burke, Cooking for Your Pet – Dr. Mark Hanks, and Sports Massage For Man’s Best Friend – Jo-Ann Wilson. Exhibitors offering holistic products and services for pets will have booths at the event. Frank’s Bakery will be selling pastries, soup, and quiche throughout the day.

For more information on the event and the seminars, please visit www.greenacreskennel.com\event. If you register for the event by October 16th, you can attend the entire day for only $50. The fee for registration October 16th through October 28th is $60. The registration fee the day of the event will be $75. You can preregister online at www.greenacreskennel.com\event, in person at Green Acres Kennel Shop (1653 Union St., Bangor,) or via the phone at 945-6841. You can register the day of the event at The Green Gem.

In business since 1965, Green Acres Kennel Shop, located at 1653 Union Street, is committed to pet-friendly, force-free pet care. They offer boarding, daycare, and grooming for dogs and cats, as well as pet behavior consultations and group and private dog training classes. Voted Best Kennel every year since 2002, Best Pet Store every year since 2007, Best Dog Trainer every year since 2011, and Best Pet Groomer every year since 2013, the Green Acres retail store offers a wide variety of wholesome pet foods, treats, and quality supplies. We are a proud member of The Pet Professional Guild. For more information, please call 945-6841 or visit www.greenacreskennel.com.

The mission of The Green Gem (http://thegreengem.org/) is to preserve green space while promoting wellness in the community. This unique facility and organization is already a home for several practitioner/providers. This project also presents an opportunity for the community to restore, enhance and forever protect this Olmsted-designed farm and gardens as greenspace.

