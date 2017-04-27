Greater Portland Convention + Visitors Bureau announces rebranding to ‘Visit Portland’

PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Convention + Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced April 27 they are rebranding their identity to “Visit Portland.” The unveiling was made at their 35th annual meeting hosted by the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland.

“Visit Portland is not only a call to action, it’s also an invitation,” says President and CEO Lynn Tillotson, in a press release. “This is a more simplified way of engaging with visitors, and provides a clear message to locals that we are the Destination Marketing Organization for Greater Portland.”

Tillotson revealed the new name and logo during her keynote address at the organization’s annual meeting while reporting on the previous year’s successes, trends in the industry, and expected goals for the upcoming season. The new brand was introduced with a humorous video (bit.ly/VisitPortlandME) showing the benefits of a more simplified identity.

“The name Visit Portland is critical in promoting Greater Portland’s distinct allure, while remaining committed to serving our regional partners—comprised of twelve surrounding towns in the metropolitan area as well as the Casco Bay islands,” Tillotson added.

The name change was largely driven by industry trends fueled by simplified web addresses as well as social media handles and hash tags. Over 200 metropolitan areas have adopted a similar rebranding, including Denver, Orlando, Milwaukee, Albuquerque, Pittsburgh, Savannah, Baltimore, Halifax, and London. This trademarked name change also helps to alleviate confusion by differentiating Maine’s largest regional DMO from that of its namesake town in Oregon that calls themselves “Travel Portland.”

Visit Portland also announced positive impacts from record tourism in the 2016 season, which included Greater Portland hosting 5.4 million visitors (13% of overall Maine tourism visitors) spending $682 million with businesses in the area. These visitors to the region generated $67 million in taxes and created 11,500 jobs, with indications that the upcoming season will be even stronger.

Beyond that, the DMO awarded their annual hospitality industry awards, including the prestigious Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Award for extraordinary efforts to enhance visitor experiences. Portland’s Allagash Brewing Company captured the award in Hospitality and Tourism Excellence; Cape Elizabeth’s Inn By the Sea earned Member of the Year; Portland’s iconic Becky’s Diner won the Beacon Award; and the Maine North Atlantic Development Office (MENADO) was recognized with the Bring Yours Home Award for hosting the Arctic Council Meeting in the Greater Portland area, an international conference comprised of eight countries. Recognition for setting an ideal example of value-added efforts in the pursuit of service excellence was given to Sally Trend at L.L.Bean in Freeport and Tom Macisso at Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport, honored with the coveted GEM Awards.