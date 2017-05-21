Saturday, June 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Gardiner Waterfront Park, ME-24, Gardiner, Maine
For more information: 207-582-3100; gardinermainstreet.org/events/gardiner-river-festival/
Greater Gardiner River Festival which features arts and entertainment, games and giveaways, and local foods galore all taking place at the beautiful Waterfront Park set along scenic Kennebec River. In a day-long celebration on Gardiner’s Historic Water Street and beautiful Waterfront Park, Gardiner Main Street and Johnson Hall present live music and entertainment on two stages, a craft fair, and activities for all ages on, near, and in the Kennebec River. The event is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area.
The event kicks off of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual summer celebration of our riverfront communities, affectionately known as the “Whatever” Family Festival. The Greater Gardiner River Festival takes place on Saturday, June 17th. Activities run from 9am until 10pm. Festival organizers have continued to find ways to celebrate life on the Kennebec River – both from land and from the shore. Most activities are free to the public thanks to the area’s generous sponsors. Again this year, there will be several ways to get out on the river – from boat rides to Kayak and Paddleboard demonstrations. Historic Water Street in Gardiner will be transformed into a pedestrian mall with artists, crafters, and specialty food vendors exhibiting their products from 10am-4pm for the 16th Annual Arts & Craft Fair. Throughout the day, there will be entertainment and childrens’ activities at Gardiner’s Waterfront Park.
