Greater Bangor Solarize Kick-Off!

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-930-5440
Community partners in the Bangor area have teamed up with Insource Renewables of Pittsfield to launch Greater Bangor Solarize, an effort to reduce the cost of solar equipment and installation for residents in 2017.
A kick-off meeting for area residents and business owners will be held on Wednesday, July 19th from 5-7pm at the Bangor Public Library. This will be an opportunity to meet InSource Renewables, and learn more about the benefits of solar energy and the Solarize program.
Greater Bangor Solarize encourages local property owners to install a solar energy system before the end of 2017. Those who sign a contract prior to September 30 will qualify for bulk pricing – the driving force behind lowering the cost of solar energy systems though the program. The greater the number of participants in the program, the lower the installed cost will be. The organizers of Greater Bangor Solarize have already collected the names of over 100 residents who are interested in exploring solar power for their homes.
The Solarize model being used in the Bangor area builds on the earlier efforts of communities across the United States to increase the amount of solar energy installed in their towns or cities. Solarize efforts have been implemented in various states across the country including Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Greater Bangor Solarize now joins other similar Maine efforts, including those in Freeport, Brunswick, the greater Waterville area, and MDI.
Representatives from the City of Bangor, Eastern Maine Development Corporation, the University of Maine, Husson University, Eastern Maine Community College, and Sierra Club have been instrumental in bringing the Solarize movement to the area. Four local solar installation firms applied to lead Greater Bangor Solarize, and their applications were reviewed based on technical expertise, installer experience, program design, and the ability to effectively lead the project.
Greater Bangor Solarize coordinator Karen Marysdaughter, says, “I am excited to see Bangor joining the clean energy revolution! Solar energy is local, abundant, and more affordable than ever. The Solarize campaign not only benefits home and small business owners by reducing their electricity costs and giving them more energy independence, it also creates good paying jobs right here in Maine.”
Insource Renewables will provide community education sessions related to solar and other residential energy options, including energy efficiency, heat pumps, and electrical vehicles. All interested residents within a 10-mile radius of Bangor will receive a free solar estimate.
Insource Renewables owner Vaughan Woodruff shared excitement about Greater Bangor Solarize: “This is a great opportunity to kickstart solar in the greater Bangor area. Solar prices have been coming down as electricity prices have been escalating, creating an extremely attractive investment for area homeowners and business owners. With the ability for participants to lock in net metering for 15 years by committing to a project in 2017, we anticipate a very active program.”
Penobscot Home Performance of Bucksport is serving as a project partner with Insource Renewables to assist residents and businesses with energy efficiency upgrades. Both Insource Renewables and Penobscot Home Performance work with a number of area lenders and solar financing companies to identify the best financing options for those individuals seeking a loan.
Interested participants are encouraged to sign contracts early to reserve an early installation and to increase the Solarize discount. A limited number of early adopters who sign up by September 1st, will be highlighted by Greater Bangor Solarize and will receive incentives for leading the effort.
Individuals can join the Greater Bangor Solarize mailing list or sign up for the official Solarize list at www.greaterbangorsolarize.com or by calling Insource Renewables at (207) 659-1054.
For more information, contact Karen Marysdaughter at (207) 930-5440, greaterbangorsolarize@gmail.com or Vaughan Woodruff at Insource Renewables at vwoodruff@insourcerenewables.com, (207) 487-1005
