Great Schooner Race on the Schooner Olad

By Aaron Lincoln
Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 11:55 a.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 29 Main St, Camden, Maine

For more information: 207-236-2323; maineschooners.com

Friday, July 7, 2017 –

9:00am to 6:00pm

The Schooner Olad will join more than two dozen tall ships gather for an exciting all-day race in which guests may participate. This year marks the 41st anniversary of the Great Schooner Race, North America’s largest annual gathering of tall ships! The Schooner Olad won this race in 2016 with the assistance of our wonderful passengers. Come help us do it again! Raft-Up! Lunch and beverages will be served to all onboard. B.Y.O.B.

