Grange Beans Supper

By Rolf Staples
Posted June 02, 2017, at 7:01 a.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Grange Hall, 1192 Ohio St., Bangor, ME

For more information: 2078849339; bangorgrange.org

Come enjoy a grange beans and casseroles supper with salads, homemade rolls, and deserts. Then, sit back with Mr. Music, Gary Knowles while he shares great country, rock, bluegrass, gospel music, and more. Supper at 5:30 PM, $8; show at 7 PM, $7; both for $14. Saturday, June 17 at the Bangor Grange hall, 1192 Ohio St. Proceeds to benefit hall renovations. 884-9339 or 632-4682.

