Grand Reception: Meet and Greet With Nick Turner

Nick Turner, the New Executive Director of The Grand in Ellsworth.
The Grand.
By Robin Jones
Posted March 31, 2017, at 1:18 p.m.

Thursday, April 20, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/meet-and-greet-with-nick-turner/

On Thursday, April 20th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, The Grand is excited to invite the public to a special “Meet and Greet” with the new Executive Director Nick Turner. Hors D’oeuvres, Beer and Wine will be served as everyone is invited to meet the brand-new executive director of the non-profit performing arts venue housed in an over 75-year old, art deco theater in downtown Ellsworth. Hear from Nick his exciting plans to take The Grand into the 21st Century! Admission for this event is free. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

