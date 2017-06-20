Grand re-opening for Whole Grain Bakeshop in new retail location, and food drive for Brewer pantry

BREWER — The Whole Grain Bakeshop, which specializes in all-natural, gluten-free and vegan baked goods, now has a new retail location of its own. Come celebrate the re-opening of the bakeshop 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in its new location at 231 North Main St., in Brewer.

There will be a short blessing ceremony by the Rev. Rick Cross from St. Patrick’s Church; a ribbon-cutting with some of the Brewer City Councilors; and we are also holding a Food Drive for the Brewer Food Pantry. Bring in non-perishable food items and receive a 10% discount on bakeshop baked goods that day.

The bakeshop is located on the corner of Center and North Main Streets in Brewer, directly across North Main St. from the Brewer Food Pantry and Logical Sip Cafe & Bakeshop. Parking is available on Center Street, alongside the bakeshop, on both sides of the street. I hope that you can stop by to help the bakeshop celebrate, and support the local food pantry. If you have any questions, please call Kelly at 745-7528.

Since June 2014, owner Kelly Thompson, has been baking and selling hergluten free and vegan treats out of the kitchen at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, on Holyoke St. in Brewer.

“My customer base has been growing steadily over the past 3 years, and during the last 6 months of 2016, it’s grown to the point that I found it difficult to keep up with orders, keep the bakeshop stocked up for my walk-in customers, and stock up for the weekly Farmer’s Market,” she said in her press release. It’s grown to the point where I needed to hire some help, and have a larger, more well-equipped kitchen to increase production and be able to meet the demand.”

Her business loan was approved in April, so she closed the bakeshop for the month of May to renovate the current location, and get the new bakeshop set up for a June 8th re-opening. Thompson now has a larger, commercial kitchen, one employee, and a small seating area for customers.

Not only has the location changed, the menu has been expanded to include coffee, tea and other beverages, as well as, weekly crock pot soups/stews/chowders, and oven-baked casseroles to take home and reheat. In addition to increased menu offerings, there are also retail items for sale, such as Savage Coffee Company coffee, Highland Organics teas and blueberry products, Kinney’s Sugarhouse maple products, and a variety of all-natural gluten free, and vegan candies.

The bakeshop’s original menu consists of a variety of breads, cookies, cupcakes, muffins, scones, sweet breads, brownies, and biscuits, with seasonal offerings as well, which include locally-sourced, fresh apples, blueberries, and cranberries, to name a few. There are also few sugar-free and low sugar items available on the menu, and the bakeshop makes healthy, gluten free treats for your canine friends too.

Kelly Thompson has a Bachelor’s degree in Human Nutrition from the University of Maine in Orono, and is a Certified Food Service Specialist from Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor. She opened her business in June 2014, and specializes in creating all-natural, gluten free, and vegan baked goods that are made with an eye towards nutrition.

“I offer a variety of fresh, made-from-scratch, baked goods, that are made with high-quality, healthful ingredients, many of which are organic and non-gmo verified. There are no chemicals or preservatives used; no wheat, no dairy, and no soy; and plant-based food colors only. Through my extensive research, I’ve identified a huge need in this area for healthier baked goods, as well as, the pressing need for more gluten free options.”

For information, visit www.wholegrainbakeshop.com, or call 745-7528, or email kelly@wholegrainbakeshop.com. Also on Facebook at The Whole Grain Bakeshop.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →