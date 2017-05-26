Grand Plan Madawaska Launches Survey

Madawaska – The Town of Madawaska announced today the launching of a community survey to gather input and feedback to help guide the town’s future over the next decade. Grand Plan Madawaska is a strategic planning initiative to shape a thriving and vibrant future for the town of Madawaska. The plan will present a 10-year road map that focuses on business growth and economic development, quality of life and place, and leadership for regional development.

“The community is engaging in one-on-one interviews, focus group meetings, and other mediums to engage the public in this process. The survey is another important component of the effort and it is critical that we get a tremendous response from residents of Madawaska and the surrounding communities. This effort is about Madawaska leading in the region and therefore all input and feedback is welcomed,” said Ryan Pelletier, Madawaska’s town manager.

Consultant Sheila Jans and Business Development Director Andrew Dube created the survey tool which can be accessed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/grandplanmadawaska

Hardcopies of the plan are also available at the Madawaska Town Office, local credit unions as well as at Twin Rivers Paper Company. Copies can also be emailed to anyone that wishes to have one by emailing Pelletier at rpelletier@townofmadawaska.net or downloading a copy of the survey from the Madawaska website www.townofmadawaska.com

For more information, contact the Town office at 728-6351.

