Grand Opening of Langlais Sculpture Preserve in Cushing

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Langlais Sculpture Preserve, 576 River Road, Cushing, Maine
For more information: 207-594-5166; georgesriver.org/event/langlais-opening/
The public is invited to the grand opening of the Langlais Sculpture Preserve in Cushing on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 2-5 p.m. Georges River Land Trust has been hard at work with the Kohler Foundation over the last five years to protect and conserve the legacy of renowned Maine artist Bernard “Blackie” Langlais at his homestead in Cushing. Early last year, the Land Trust took title to the new 90-acre Preserve.
Through many generous partnerships, more than 12 outdoor, larger-than-life wooden sculptures were professionally conserved, the house, barn, and studio were repaired, and several energy efficiency upgrades were completed. The Land Trust has created a safe and accessible parking area, and completed an ADA accessible trail through the 5-acre sculpture area, as part of the larger 90-acre Preserve.
The event is free and open to the public, and parking will be offsite at 734 River Road with shuttle service to the Preserve. The event will include activities for art, history, and film aficionados as well as free art projects and readings for kids. Access to the house and grounds will be hosted by friends of Blackie, and everyone is invited to learn more about the art legacy and life of Bernard Langlais. Specific activities include:
• Reading of the Maine Art Series for Young Readers book “Bernard Langlais, Sculptor” at 4 p.m.
• Art projects for young children with artist Susan Beebe
• Special parade for all ages
• Story telling- People who knew Blackie are invited to share their stories with oral historian Meghan Vigeant of Stories to Tell, to preserve the legacy of this unique artist and property
• Short films of Langlais playing throughout the day
• Live music! Playin’ Possum entertaining visitors throughout the day
• Pony rides
• Baked goods to benefit the Cushing Community School and other snacks
• New exhibition of paintings and photographs on view
The Land Trust is grateful to Cold Mountain Builders of Belfast for being the lead sponsor of this event.
This event is part of a series of events celebrating the Georges River Land Trust’s 30 years of conservation in the midcoast. The Land Trust has conserved 3,600 acres of natural habitats and working lands in Knox and Waldo Counties and receives 90% of its support through individual donations. For more information about programs, trails, events, and membership visit GeorgesRiver.org or call (207) 594-5166.
