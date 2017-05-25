Grand Opening for the United Farmers Market of Maine

GRAND OPENING on Saturday May 27, 2017 (Memorial Day Weekend)

(Belfast, Maine) On Saturday, May 27 – just in time for Memorial Day weekend – the United Farmers Market of Maine invites everyone to come celebrate its first day with a grand opening event from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Located at the former Mathews Brothers Door and Windows building in downtown Belfast (18 Spring Street – Map & Directions here), the United Farmers Market of Maine is the only, year-round, permanent indoor farmers and artisans market on the entire midcoast. Providing locally sourced products from all around the state, the Market will feature a wide variety of farm fresh produce as well as local meats, fresh fish, artisanal cheeses, flowers & plants, prepared ethnic foods, coffee, baked goods, and also hand made craft wares – with many more products and offerings to come!

The United Farmers Market of Maine aims to be unlike any other farmers market in Maine, and is dedicated to providing a community-focused venue for local farmers, food artisans and other makers to offer and sell their goods. With 65 participants already signed up, vendors are constructing permanent small shops within the overall space. After perusing the spacious market’s extensive offerings, shoppers will be able to enjoy their purchases in the Bayview Room, a communal eating area overlooking the beautiful Belfast harbor.

Don’t miss the grand opening and very first Saturday of the United Farmers Market of Maine, the preeminent and year-round indoor destination farmers & artisans market in Maine.

For more information, please visit BelfastMarket.com or call (207) 218-7005

