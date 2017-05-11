Grand opening celebration of Hills to Sea Trail in Belfast

Friday, June 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: Waldo County Technical Center, 1022 Waterville Road, route 137, Belfast, Maine
BELFAST, Maine — The grand opening celebration of the new Hills to Sea Trail will be held 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, Waldo County Technical Center, 1022 Waterville Road, Route 137.
The event is Cosponsored by the Waldo County Tech Center, Waldo County Trails Coalition, Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition, Pen Bay Medical Center, and Waldo County General Hospital.
The Hills to Sea Trail stretches 47 miles from Unity to Belfast, and was created by the generosity of more than 60 private landowners.
Events include: trail hikes led by Outdoor Leadership class members, 9 a.m.; Tour of short access trail and bog bridges built by Outdoor Leadership class, 10:30 a.m.; cookout behind the technical center, outdoor demonstrations and displays, speakers and social time, noon-12:30 p.m.; indoor and outdoor activities, demonstrations, displays, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Catered by WCTC Culinary Arts program.
For information, contact Nicole Caruso, Outdoor Leadership, ncaruso@waldotech.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →