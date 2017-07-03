Grab an Early Bird Breakfast before the Endless Yard Sale

Saturday, July 22, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: East Orrington Congregational Church, 38 Johnson Mill Road, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-825-3404; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
Grab an Early Bird Breakfast at the East Orrington Congregational Church on Saturday, July 22 from 8 a.m-1 p.m. They will even make breakfast sandwiches to-go for all the hungry bargain shoppers scouring the Orrington Old Home Week Endless Yard Sales.
The EOCC will also be a part of the Endless Yard Sale with their own massive yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
