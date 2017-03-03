Governmental History of Knox County

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted March 03, 2017, at 1:09 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/roger-moody-book-talk-governmental-history-of-knox-county/

Local historian Roger Moody will speak and sign copies of his new book, which traces the county’s incorporation, reviews the most significant decisions of the County Commissioners and Sheriff, discusses the functions of various county departments, and explains the development of departmental physical facilities.

