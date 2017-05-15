Monday, May 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Gouldsboro Memorial Day Parade, 59 Main Street, Prospect Harbor, ME
For more information: 963-5589; facebook.com/events/259214851213326/
The Town of Gouldsboro will conduct its annual Memorial Day Parade at Prospect Harbor on Monday, 29 May at 9 am. The parade line-up begins earlier at Fisher Field at 8 am.
It features a color guard and will start at Fisher Field and finish in front of the Veterans Memorial. The Guest Speaker is Shawn Goodwin of the Maine Veterans Project. Shawn is a Veterans Advocate and inspires services to veterans such as suicide prevention and other health issues. Sumner HS vocalists will perform, and a wreath-laying ceremony will follow.
Refreshments will follow at the Prospect Harbor Women’s Club building after the parade. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the PH Women’s Club building.
