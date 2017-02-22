Gorham Savings Bank Welcomes Tournament Back to Maine

Partners Announced for 2017 America East Women’s Basketball Championship

PORTLAND, ME — Feb. 22, 2017 — Shamrock Sports & Entertainment is excited to announce the title and corporate partners of the 2017 America East Women’s Basketball Championship, to be held at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena March 4-5.

Members of the business community came together to help bring this nationally significant championship tournament to Portland. Their contributions will ensure the tournament is a success and that young Mainers get the chance to witness some of the Eastern Seaboard’s most elite athletes – some of whom are former Maine high school hoops stars – as they compete for the title of America East Champion.

The title partner for the 2017 tournament is Gorham Savings Bank, the only remaining Maine bank headquartered in Cumberland County. Gorham Savings serves businesses and residents who prefer to keep their accounts, loans, and other financial products managed locally. Gorham Savings Bank is honored to support events in the local community, like the America East Women’s Basketball Championship, which shine a spotlight on the area and generate excitement, particularly among Maine’s youth.

Gorham Savings Bank is joined in this effort by an impressive lineup of corporate partners that include MaineHealth, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, MACPAGE, MEMIC, Portland Press Herald, Pratt Abbott, Quirk Auto Group, Unum, WCSH6, WLBZ2, Live and Work in Maine and Visit Maine.

“Our goal in sponsoring this tournament is to help connect the University of Maine to the community in the southern part of the state, while providing an economic boost to local businesses,” said Chris Emmons, President and CEO of Gorham Savings Bank.

“Shamrock is pleased to join hands with corporate leaders who voted with their hearts and wallets to partner with us on an event that will deliver economic impact to businesses and priceless experiences to our people. Due in large part to their support, we are confident the America East Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament will bring the contagious excitement of Maine Madness to Maine for fans of all ages,” said Brian Corcoran, Shamrock’s CEO & Founder.

Fun Facts: Maine Natives Playing in the Tournament

University of Albany: Tiana-Jo Carter (Naples/Lake Region)

Binghamton University: Kristin Ross (Gorham), Kylie Libby (South Portland/Cheverus)

University of Maine: Maddy McVicar (Calais) Sierra Tapley (Bar Harbor/Mt. Desert Island)

University of New Hampshire: Kristen Anderson (Greene/Leavitt), Sarah Clement (Falmouth/Catherine McAuley), Ashley Storey(Cumberland/Greely)

B-Roll of Maine natives and previous tournament action can be found https://www.dropbox.com/sh/y2jsqvhfju8nwb2/AADFhgcoMfjm83mRPtXSckGWa?dl=0

Schedule/Tickets

The 2017 #AETourney starts Saturday, March 4 at 12:00 p.m. with quarterfinal action. Game 2 will be played 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1 (approximately 2:15 p.m.). The second session will include Game 3 at 6:00 p.m., and Game 4 at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The quarterfinal winners will face off on Sunday with semifinals at 2:00 and 4:30 p.m. The championship game will be played on Friday, March 10 at the home of the highest remaining seed. Every quarterfinal and semifinal game will be broadcast live on ESPN3. Tournament seeding will be finalized on the last day of the regular season.

Ticket packages will be available for purchase at http://www.crossarenaportland.com/events

All Session Pass (3 Sessions): $40 Adult, $20 Youth

Single Session: Adult $15, Youth $8, $3 AE Student

Group (10 or More) Single Session: Adult $15, Youth $6

#SheRules

As part of the tournament festivities and America East’s #SheRules Initiative, Maine Sports Commission will host a #SheRules Symposium at USM’s Hannaford Hall on Thursday, March 2 from 5pm-7pm. The symposium will be to showcase stories of local women who found empowerment through sports.

Fanfest

In addition to the symposium, Maine Sports Commission will host a Fanfest for children and families in the C.N.Brown Landing in the Cross Insurance Arena. Activities will include #SheRules corn hole, (inflatable) basketball toss, face painting, and a poster station for fans to create signs cheering on their favorite team and/or player. Each university will be invited to have a table as will the nonprofit organizations known as community partners who will have a presence at the Symposium.

America East Hoops Success

The America East is coming off one of its best women’s basketball seasons in conference history, finishing with an RPI of 17 which was its best since 2010. At least three teams have earned postseason bids in eight of the last nine seasons, including four in 2015-16 which matched a conference record that was set in 2012-13. For just the second time in conference history, multiple teams earned postseason wins in 2151-6 as Albany upset Florida in the NCAA First Round and UMBC defeated Fairfield in the WBI.

ABOUT THE AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

The America East Conference provides its member schools and their athletic programs a platform upon which student-athletes can achieve both collegiate and life success through the promotion and nurturing of its #3Pillars: athletic excellence, academic achievement and leadership, on and off the field. Now in its fourth decade of existence, the conference has evolved into one of the most comprehensive, broad-based Division I conferences in the country and is progressive in its approach to its more than 3,400 student-athletes. America East recognizes champions in each of its 17 sports and consists of members spanning from the Mid-Atlantic to Northeast regions of the United States including: University at Albany, Binghamton University, University of Hartford, University of Maine, UMBC, UMass Lowell, University of New Hampshire, Stony Brook University and University of Vermont.

ABOUT GORHAM SAVINGS BANK

Gorham Savings Bank, founded in 1868 and headquartered in Gorham, Maine, is a community bank delivering financial services to customers throughout Southern Maine. Its network of 11 branches is complemented by a growing footprint of ATMs and ITMs, as well as mobile services that meet people wherever they are. The bank’s tagline, A Breath of Fresh Banking, reflects its pairing of local, attentive service with tech-enabled conveniences. Gorham Savings Bank is a member of the FDIC. Learn more at gorhamsavingsbank.com.

ABOUT SHAMROCK SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Shamrock is a privately-owned premier sports and entertainment sales and marketing agency led by former NASCAR and Fenway Sports Group Executive Brian Corcoran. Founded in January 2010 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, Shamrock specializes in strategic sponsorship and multi-media sales, naming rights, asset evaluation and development, as well as other consulting services. Clients include, but are not limited to, NASCAR, Invictus Games (founded by Prince Harry), Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), Rugged Maniac (a Mark Cuban company), 2017 World Rowing Championship, Nathan Benderson Park, America East Conference, Red Bull Air Race, Goulian Aerosports and FanBeat.

ABOUT THE MAINE SPORTS COMMISSION

The Maine Sports Commission aims to promote Maine as a four-season destination for sports events and sports-related meetings and to increase the economic impact in the state by attracting new events or by growing existing sports-related events, including professional, collegiate, amateur and youth sporting events. The Maine Sports Commission was created in February 2012 in response to the growing demand for information regarding sports events and sports-related meetings in the state of Maine. The leadership of the Maine Sports Commission includes representatives from the eight tourism regions, the Maine Office of Tourism, representatives from the Bangor and Portland Convention & Visitors Bureaus, and representatives from the sports, education, and tourism industries.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →