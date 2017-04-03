Goose River Golf Course Prepares to Open; Welcomes New Pro

ROCKPORT, Maine, April 3, 2017—The Goose River Golf Course, affectionately known as ‘The Goose’, is making final preparations for the 2017 season opening, coming soon in April. Additionally, Goose River Golf Club and owner Gerry Isom are pleased to welcome Alex Plummer as the club’s new Golf Professional.

No stranger to The Goose, Plummer worked in the clubhouse from 2009 to 2012 and has spent the last four summers as the Assistant Professional at the Samoset Resort in Rockport. Plummer is a Level 2 PGA apprentice and currently working towards his Class A Certification.

“I am very excited to return to The Goose this summer as the new head pro,” said Plummer. “The course offers an enjoyable golf experience for golfers of all abilities, a setting that is both serene and beautiful, and a kind and loyal membership. Outgoing Pro Jimmy Blanchette did an amazing job at The Goose for over 15 years and has been instrumental in helping to hand over the reins.”

Heading up the grounds crew this season will be long-time Goose member and new Superintendent Kelley Macomber. While Plummer and Macomber anticipate some improvements at the course like the addition of caddies by request, Golf Range memberships, and other offerings to be unveiled this summer, popular features will remain—like the Tuesday night Twilight League. Plummer noted he’s especially delighted to host the Twilight League which draws a large, local field and is the kick-off to the summer season.

As local golfers prepare for opening day, club owner Gerry Isom is also looking forward to the 2017 golfing season. “I’m very excited to have Alex, Kelley, and their team leading the next chapter of ‘The Goose’s’ history.”

For more information about Goose River Golf Club, go to www.facebook.com/GooseRiverGolf/ or contact Alex Plummer at 236-8488.

