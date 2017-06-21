Community

Goodwill’s Scarborough Donation Center Closes June 30

By Heather Steeves
Posted June 21, 2017, at 10:55 a.m.

SCARBOROUGH — Goodwill Northern New England’s attended donation center in Scarborough will close June 30. The store on Maine Mall Road is less than three miles from the donation center, which contributed to the decision to close it.

“We are so grateful to the Scarborough community for their years of generosity,” said Kossi Gamedah, senior vice president of retail operations. “Their donations helped us connect people in our communities to work and job training programs, which made our towns more vibrant. We can’t thank you enough. We’ll be right up the road!”

Goodwill relocated the donation center’s employees to nearby stores of their choice.

People who need a new donation location can choose the Maine Mall location, the South Portland Mill Creek store, the Westbrook store, Gorham store, Falmouth store or the Biddeford store.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine Legislature votes to ban cellphone use while drivingMaine Legislature votes to ban cellphone use while driving
  2. Owner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxesOwner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxes
  3. Man who survived high voltage accident sentenced for child pornMan who survived high voltage accident sentenced for child porn
  4. A millionaire says he buried a hidden treasure. A man just died looking for it.
  5. LePage preps for shutdown while predicting it won’t happenLePage preps for shutdown while predicting it won’t happen