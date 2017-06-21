Goodwill’s Scarborough Donation Center Closes June 30

SCARBOROUGH — Goodwill Northern New England’s attended donation center in Scarborough will close June 30. The store on Maine Mall Road is less than three miles from the donation center, which contributed to the decision to close it.

“We are so grateful to the Scarborough community for their years of generosity,” said Kossi Gamedah, senior vice president of retail operations. “Their donations helped us connect people in our communities to work and job training programs, which made our towns more vibrant. We can’t thank you enough. We’ll be right up the road!”

Goodwill relocated the donation center’s employees to nearby stores of their choice.

People who need a new donation location can choose the Maine Mall location, the South Portland Mill Creek store, the Westbrook store, Gorham store, Falmouth store or the Biddeford store.

