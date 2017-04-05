Community

Good Shepherd Food Mobile to be in Lincoln April 11

Posted April 05, 2017, at 9:24 a.m.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Regional Food Cupboard, 32 Park Ave., Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-794-3784

LINCOLN, Maine — The Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will distribute food, including fresh produce, perishable and nonperishable items to people in the greater Lincoln area needing emergency assistance 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Lincoln Regional Food Cupboard, 32 Park Ave.

The Food Mobile visits communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

For information, contact the Lincoln food cupboard at 794-3784.

