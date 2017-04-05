Good Shepherd Food Mobile to be in Lincoln April 11

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Regional Food Cupboard, 32 Park Ave., Lincoln, Maine
For more information: 207-794-3784
LINCOLN, Maine — The Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will distribute food, including fresh produce, perishable and nonperishable items to people in the greater Lincoln area needing emergency assistance 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Lincoln Regional Food Cupboard, 32 Park Ave.
The Food Mobile visits communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.
For information, contact the Lincoln food cupboard at 794-3784.
