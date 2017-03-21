Good Friday Walk and Fun Run

By HabitatforHumanity ofGreaterPortland
Posted March 21, 2017, at 3:12 p.m.

Friday, April 14, 2017 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: The Congregational Church of Cumberland/United Church of Christ , 282 Main Street, Cumberland, ME

For more information: 207-772-2151; habitatportlandme.org/

Join Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland for our 31st annual Good Friday Walk and Fun Run! This year we are adding a twist, the opportunity to run! This is a fun run, without bibs or timing, but is a great new way to see the course!

Enjoy the walk with with family, friends, and community members in Cumberland, Yarmouth, and N. Yarmouth, and fundraise for Habitat’s mission.

To sign up as a fundraiser and to walk or run:

www.crowdrise.com/2017GoodFridayWalk

To sign up as a walker / fundraiser, click “Fundraise for this Campaign.” Login through facebook or twitter, or create a new profile. At the bottom of the page under “The Team” will be your personal page for this campaign. Share your url on social media or in emails to your friends and family. When your supporters make a donation they will be sponsoring you!

You can also collect a paper fundraising sheet at The Congregational Church of Cumberland/United Church of Christ (282 Main Street, Cumberland) or by contacting volunteer@habitatme.org / 207-772-2151.

Registration: 7:00AM until 3:00PM

Location:

The Congregational Church of Cumberland/United Church of Christ (282 Main Street, Cumberland)

OR

First Universalist (97 Main Street, Yarmouth) -3 mile only

Distance: optional 3-mile, 5-mile, 10-mile, and 20-mile routes

Questions?

volunteer@habitatme.org / 207-772-2151

