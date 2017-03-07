Good Friday blood drive at Old Town United Methodist Church

Friday, April 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Old Town UMC, 726 Stillwater Avenue, Old Town, Maine For more information: 207-827-3559; none

In the hope of starting a new and meaningful tradition for the greater Old Town area, the Old Town United Methodist Church will be hosting a Blood Drive on Good Friday, April 14, 2017, from 11:00am to 4:00pm.

Every year Christians remember the horrible events of Jesus’ execution on the cross on “Good” Friday. Without going into detail on the origin of the name, there’s nothing very “good” about such a commemoration. However, the people of the Old Town United Methodist Church are putting the “good” back into “Good” Friday by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive to honor Jesus’ sacrifice. We want to look at Good Friday as an opportunity to follow Jesus’ sacrificial example by giving to others, and we invite all members of the community to join us!

Rev. Dr. Tracy Reeves, pastor of the Old Town UMC as well as the Stillwater Federated Church, tells how she came up with the idea of sponsoring a blood drive on Good Friday.

“Years ago, one of my mentors in the faith told me what meaning she found in donating blood every Good Friday. For her, it was a way of offering her own sacrifice to honor the sacrifice Jesus made on the cross. That was a powerful idea and statement to me, and I have given blood on or near Good Friday every year since. Today, due to medical reasons, my mentor can no longer donate blood. Now, I do it in honor of her as well as in honor of Christ.”

Along with the blood drive, the Old Town UMC will also be assembling “Pay It Forward Bags” on Good Friday. The church’s Witness Committee is spearheading this effort to create bags of supplies that can be used by local police departments, fire departments, and schools to respond to a variety of community needs. If you’d like to help, you are invited to contribute needed items or cash before April 14 or help with the packing during the blood drive. Bags will contain: mittens, socks, washcloths, small hand towels, $5 gift cards, liquid soap, hand sanitizer, hand lotion, chap stick, deodorant, tissues, toothbrushes, toothpaste, q-tips, feminine hygiene items, juice boxes, Carnation instant breakfast, gum, and Old Town green garbage bags.

Old Town United Methodist Church is located at 726 Stillwater Avenue in Old Town. Items may be dropped off during regular office hours on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:00am to 3:00pm. FMI call the church office at 207-827-3559.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →