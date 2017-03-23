Go On and Get Scraped-Up: The Importance of Getting Kids Outside

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Wilson Museum's Hutchins Education Center, 112 Perkins Street, Castine, Maine
For more information: 207-326-9247; wilsonmuseum.org
Everyone knows that kids should play outside, but kids in America are actually getting less and less outside time. Cherie Galyean will take a look at the research done on the importance of outside play time in a presentation, co-sponsored by the Castine Woman’s Club and the Wilson Museum, on Tuesday, May 2 at 1 p.m. in the Wilson Museum’s Hutchins Education Center in Castine. Learn about some changes – both societal and at home – that can help reverse the current trend.
Cherie Galyean works at the Maine Community Foundation in Ellsworth, where she oversees its education initiatives. Since 2014 she has written The Scraped-Up Kid, a blog on the Bangor Daily News website, which encourages families to get outside and tracks her own adventures with her family. Cherie lives in Bar Harbor with her husband and two children.
This program is open to the public and free of charge. For more information contact Wilson Museum at 207-326-9247 or www.wilsonmuseum.org.
