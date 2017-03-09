Gluten free fundraiser dinner

Thursday, March 23, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Heard Food Truck Fundraiser Dinner, 894 Washington Street, Bath, Maine
For more information: 207-373-8018; Heardfoodtruck.com
The Heard Food Truck (the first 100% Gluten Free food truck in Maine) will be hosting a fundraising dinner. The dinner will take place on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5 PM to 8 PM. The dinner will take place at The Cosmopolitan Club in Bath, Maine on 894 Washington Street. There will be street parking on Washington. Tickets purchased online are $26.00 and tickets purchased at the door will be $28.00. For any additional information or to buy tickets, please email me, Cara, at cara@heardfoodtruck.com or call at 207-373-8018. If people are not able to make the dinner, but would still like to make a donation, I have a paypal button on my website- heardfoodtruck.com. All the money raised will go towards renovation costs on the truck, state and city licenses, maintenance, insurance and supplies. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you there.
