Gluten free fundraiser dinner

By Cara Cribb
Posted March 09, 2017, at 1:27 p.m.

Thursday, March 23, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Heard Food Truck Fundraiser Dinner, 894 Washington Street, Bath, Maine

For more information: 207-373-8018; Heardfoodtruck.com

The Heard Food Truck (the first 100% Gluten Free food truck in Maine) will be hosting a fundraising dinner. The dinner will take place on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5 PM to 8 PM. The dinner will take place at The Cosmopolitan Club in Bath, Maine on 894 Washington Street. There will be street parking on Washington. Tickets purchased online are $26.00 and tickets purchased at the door will be $28.00. For any additional information or to buy tickets, please email me, Cara, at cara@heardfoodtruck.com or call at 207-373-8018. If people are not able to make the dinner, but would still like to make a donation, I have a paypal button on my website- heardfoodtruck.com. All the money raised will go towards renovation costs on the truck, state and city licenses, maintenance, insurance and supplies. Thank you and I look forward to seeing you there.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Salvaging history: Renovators see much promise in landmark Bangor homeSalvaging history: Renovators see much promise in landmark Bangor home
  2. Body of missing Sanford woman foundBody of missing Sanford woman found
  3. Maine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurantMaine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurant
  4. Mississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitorMississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitor
  5. Maine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catchesMaine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catches

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs