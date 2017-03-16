Glorybound Gospel concert in Bucksport

Sunday, March 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St., Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-469-3622
BUCKSPORT, Maine — Glorybound Gospel concert, with Rick and Retta Kelly of Hampden, 2 p.m. Sunday March 26, at Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St. They will feature southern gospel music written especially for them. Love offering. Reception. For information, contact the church at 469-3622 or check out the Gloryboundgospeljubilee.com website.
