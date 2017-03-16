Community

Glorybound Gospel concert in Bucksport

Posted March 16, 2017, at 3:09 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St., Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207-469-3622

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Glorybound Gospel concert, with Rick and Retta Kelly of Hampden, 2 p.m. Sunday March 26, at Bucksport United Methodist Church, 71 Franklin St. They will feature southern gospel music written especially for them. Love offering. Reception. For information, contact the church at 469-3622 or check out the Gloryboundgospeljubilee.com website.

