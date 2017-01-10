Gloria C. MacKenzie Foundation Awards 14 Grants

The Gloria C. MacKenzie Foundation, a private foundation is dedicated to awarding grants that will advance education opportunities aimed at fostering our specific goals that contribute to and support strong public development in the state of Maine, announced today that it is awarding 14 grants, totaling $415,079, to organizations throughout the state.

The activities being supported by the Gloria C. MacKenzie Foundation Grant Program include:

— East Millinocket School Dept. – $178,179 to replace a boiler, purchase computers for grades 3 and 4, update network equipment, purchase playground equipment, and update bookroom.

— Eastern Maine Community College/Katahdin Region Higher Education Center – $60,000 to create a college transition program.

— Maine School Administrative District 30/Lee/Winn Elementary School – $12,000 to upgrade the performing arts stage and equipment.

— Medway School Dept. – $5,000 to form the creation of a student lead Medway Historical Society.

— Northern Penobscot Tech. Region III – $46,000 to purchase a CNC router equipment for the Construction Technology/Cabinet Making program.

— Sgt. Joel A. House Sumer Camp Fund – $10,000 to provide opportunities for children from Maine to attend summer camp.

–Town of East Millinocket. – $11,900 to create a website for the town and purchase D.A.R.E. program equipment for Police Dept.

–Town of Medway/Recreation Dept. – $72,000 to replace equipment and revitalize the playground and basketball area.

— Town of Sherman – $20,000 to replace boiler in Sherman Recreation Center and upgrades to the Town Office.

The awards are the first made from a Request for Proposals which rendered 83 applications from around the state. The initial grant application is available January 1st thru March 1st of each year. Applicants can apply every year. To learn more visit our website at http://GloriaCMacKenzieFoundaiton.com and by phone at 855-810-3588 or 207-613-2998.

