Gleaning in Maine: The Transition Towards a More Flexible and Responsive Food System

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: McCormick Lecture Hall - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, Maine For more information: coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/14705/view/event

Statewide initiatives to combat food insecurity and promote healthy eating will be presented by Healthy Acadia Gleaning and FarmDrop Manager Hannah Semler at the College of the Atlantic Human Ecology Forum.

Gleaning imperfect produce from farms and gardens is a novel and extremely promising way for Maine communities to help their food security programs provide the most nutritious meals possible, Semler says. Locally, she cites organizations such as Food for All, the Common Good, the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, and the West Side Pantry as those that benefit from such an approach.

Semler will share her experiences working with volunteers, legislators, farmers and home gardeners to put healthy, sustainably gleaned food on the tables of hungry families statewide. Her efforts so far have resulted in a network of 30 farms and 15 food pantries that have produced well over 50,000 pounds of food and fed more than 5,000 people, Semler says.

Semler, a 2006 graduate of College of the Atlantic, has directed the Hancock County Gleaning Initiative for four years, in coordination with Healthy Acadia, University of Maine Cooperative Extension, and the Hancock County Food Security Network. She holds a Master’s Degree in International Food Business and Consumer Studies from the University of Kassel in Witzenhausen, Germany.

The Gleaning Initiative started small, and initially encountered many organizations that weren’t interested in focusing on healthy food because they believed the people they served simply wouldn’t want to eat it, she says.

“That was quickly disproven,” Semler says, “when I spent hours outside food pantries with trucks full of gleaned produce until every leaf of kale was gone.”

Armed with the enthusiasm of communities and individuals who were excited to see healthy options enter their plates, Healthy Acadia’s Gleaning Initiative became a statewide effort, creating a network of farms, marketing, labor and transportation that would be able to efficiently distribute local food to local kitchens.

The Human Ecology Forum is a free, weekly speaker series based on the work of the academic community, which also draws on artists, poets, and political and religious leaders from around the world. Members of the public are invited to attend.

