Glassblowing Open Studio

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Casco Bay Glassworks, 37 Nequasset Road, Woolwich , Maine For more information: 2074094527; cascobayglass.com

Join us Saturday December 10 for glassblowing demonstrations and refreshments between 10 and 4. Our gallery is stocked with ornaments and other great handmade gift ideas. We are located on the corner of Route 1 and the Nequasset Road in Woolwich, just north of Bath.

