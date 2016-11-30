Glass Studio Open House -15% Off

By David Jacobson
Posted Nov. 30, 2016, at 8 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Jacobson Glass Studio, 210 Choate Road, Montville, Maine

For more information: 914 715 6848; davidjacobsonglass.com

Come out this Saturday, December 3, from 10-4, to purchase unique, handmade glass. Ornaments, vases, bowls, glasses, one-of-a-kind objects.

Held in the 200 year old converted barn on our property.

Buy all your gifts in one place. And, it’ll be 70 degrees in there! Comfortable.

