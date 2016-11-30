Glass Studio Open House -15% Off

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Jacobson Glass Studio, 210 Choate Road, Montville, Maine For more information: 914 715 6848; davidjacobsonglass.com

Come out this Saturday, December 3, from 10-4, to purchase unique, handmade glass. Ornaments, vases, bowls, glasses, one-of-a-kind objects.

Story continues below advertisement.

Held in the 200 year old converted barn on our property.

Buy all your gifts in one place. And, it’ll be 70 degrees in there! Comfortable.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →