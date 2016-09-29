Girls Who Care, Girls Who Lead plan lecture and community discussion

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Maine Girls' Academy, 631 Stevens Ave, Portland, 04103 For more information: 2077973802; mainegirlsacademy.org/events/girls-who-care-girls-who-lead/

PORTLAND — Girls’ Who Care, Girls Who Lead will discuss girls’ leadership and youth activism 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at The Maine Girls’ Academy, 631 Stevens Ave. Speakers include Colby College professor, activist and author Lyn Mikel Brown who writes extensively on the relational lives of girls at the intersection of race, class and gender, the impact of media, and girls’ creative forms of activism.

Discussion speakers also will include local girl activists Emma Spies of Lemonade for Angels benefiting Angel Flight North East, and Julia Hansen, founder of The Yellow Tulip Project.

The event is free and open to the public. Lyn Mikel Brown’s new book, “Powered By Girl: A Field Guide for Supporting Youth Activists,” will be available for purchase and signing.

