Girls in Science Event at Herring Gut Learning Center with RSU13 Students

By Herring Gut Learning Center
Posted May 15, 2017, at 1:48 p.m.

Herring Gut Learning Center is pleased to announce that it will host a Girls in Science event for RSU 13 girls in sixth grade on May 18th and 19th. The event is made possible by the generous support of Siemens Corporation (http://www.siemens.com).

Each day will be full of hands-on activities aimed at developing interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields, as well as identifying and overcoming the gender bias in STEM careers.

Professional female scientists in chemistry, physics, and biology will share their career experiences and lead hands-on science lessons. Other activities will focus on science and technology as a way to solve problems facing society, and will encourage innovation, creativity and resilience.

Herring Gut Learning Center, a non-profit education center in Port Clyde, partners with local schools to present hands-on classes in aquaculture and marine science, offers professional development opportunities for teachers, and presents summer programs for children and the public. For more information please visit www.herringgut.org.

