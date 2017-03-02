Girl Scout Cookie Takeover at Fork Food Lab on March 6

Monday, March 6, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris Street, Portland, Maine For more information: eventbrite.com/e/girl-scout-cookie-takeover-at-fork-food-lab-tickets-31522433447

PROPEL is excited to host the Girl Scout Cookie Takeover at Fork Food Lab on Monday, March 6 from 6pm-8:30pm. Sponsored by Maine Technology Institute, Fork Food Lab member chefs will be preparing delicious and fun Girl Scout Cookie concoctions for everyone to try while they network and learn about how the Girl Scouts smash leadership stereotypes. Attendees will have an opportunity to vote for the best Girl Scout Cookie creation. We’ll also be selling cookies at the event and all profits will benefit Girl Scouts of Maine and make future events like this one possible.

While some people still think of them as just cookies, campfires, and friendship bracelets, Girl Scouts are so much more. When a girl is a Girl Scout, she’s also a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)(tm). These traits define girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. This is the Girl Scout DNA, and every day, girls are taking the lead like a Girl Scout!

Girl Scouts are big thinkers, groundbreakers, and role models. Girl Scouts design robots, start garage bands, and improve their communities-and yes, they sell the best cookies on the planet.

Buy your tickets today to support female leadership development and empowerment in Maine. Research has shown recently that less than 8 cents of every dollar granted by US foundations goes toward girls and issues relevant to them – so let’s make sure to raise some funds for them!

Thank you to the Maine Technology Institute for being the official sponsor for this event. MTI provides funding for Maine’s Innovators to bring their ideas to the market, so it’s happy to sponsor this event that supports the Girl Scouts of Maine new focus on innovation that will strengthen Maine’s pipeline of female innovators, scientists and leaders. Learn more about MTI at: www.mainetechnology.org/.

