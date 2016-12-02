Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/gift-wrapping-101-december-16-100-pm-330-pm/

A drop-in wrapping instructional event. Come and go as you please during the session. Bring a few packages of any size or shape and some favorite paper if you wish. The library will provide ribbons, tape, and materials to make your own wrapping paper.

