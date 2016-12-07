Gift of Love thru Meals on Wheels

the Gift of love – The gift of a meal

the Gift OF HANDMADE with MEALS on Wheels Ornament

Gifts that Give Twice

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

The holiday season is upon us. Do you know of an older or disabled person who cannot get out and enjoy the wonders of the holiday season because they are homebound? We do, more than 60 of them in Lincoln County. Some of our area’s elders and disabled individuals do not have anyone to share the holiday with. To bring a bit of holiday spirit to Lincoln County Meals on Wheels recipients, Spectrum Generation’s (Coastal Community Center) Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers, many of them seniors themselves, deliver holiday gift bags to Meals on Wheels (MOW) consumers who live in Lincoln County. Crafters and local businesses please help the Coastal team fill this year’s MOW holiday gift bags with the gift of love by donating hand-made ornaments or other holiday items for us to include with this year’s MOW holiday deliveries.

Drop your gifts (or monetary donations) off at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta by December 20.

Community members and businesses can also give a Lincoln County Meals on Wheels recipients the gift of a meal. The suggested donation for one meal coupon is only $5.00. A donation of $25 will provide one area senior with Meals on Wheels for a week, $100 for a month or for a donation of $1,300 you can adopt a MOW consumer for a full year thus assuring this person in your community, possibly a neighbor, a total of 260 meals.

It costs Spectrum Generations approximately $6.65 to prepare and delivery a hot and nutritious meal to aging and disabled members of our community yet donations average only seventy-five cents per meal. This holiday season help us fill that gap by giving the gift of a meal and at the same time helping us to keep one or more community members names from appearing on a MOW waitlist due to lack of funding. What better way to say you care. A holiday gift card with your name on it will be placed in the gift bag of a MOW consumer in your community. Please complete the attached coupon and forward your donation to: Spectrum Generations, 521 Main Street, Suite 8, Damariscotta, ME 04543 by December 20. Make checks payable to: Spectrum Generations

