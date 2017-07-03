Gi-Normous Yard Sale to Benefit “The Lamb House” in Cherryfield

There will be a Yard Sale on Saturday, July 22nd from 8AM to 2PM at the First Congregational Church on the River Road in Cherryfield to benefit The Lamb House. The Lamb House is a short term shelter for who are unable to to stay in their homes due to a fire or storm damage. The Lamb House is a mission project of the Firest Congregational Church of Cherryfield. Please call Alice Duston at 546-7559 if you have items to donate.

The Lamb House Website: http://www.thelambhouse.org or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Lamb-House-a-refuge-from-fire-and-storm-in-Cherryfield-Maine-1512428752335322/

