Ghostly walking tours will channel Bangor’s eerie past

Location: Downtown Bangor, Bangor, Maine For more information: bangorhistoricalsociety.org

BANGOR — Bangor Historical Society will hold its Ghostly Bangor Walking Tours at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct.1 and 8; Tuesday, Oct. 11; Thursday, Oct. 13; Saturday, Oct. 15; Tuesday, Oct. 18; Saturday, Oct. 22; Tuesday, Oct. 25; Thursday, Oct. 27; and Saturday, Oct. 29. Tours leave from the Thomas Hill House,159 Union St. The cost is $10 per person. Tickets are available at bangorhistoricalsociety.org or from the guide on the day of the tour.

