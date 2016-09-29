Ghostly walking tours will channel Bangor’s eerie past

Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Downtown Bangor, Bangor, Maine

For more information: bangorhistoricalsociety.org

BANGOR — Bangor Historical Society will hold its Ghostly Bangor Walking Tours at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct.1 and 8; Tuesday, Oct. 11; Thursday, Oct. 13; Saturday, Oct. 15; Tuesday, Oct. 18; Saturday, Oct. 22; Tuesday, Oct. 25; Thursday, Oct. 27; and Saturday, Oct. 29. Tours leave from the Thomas Hill House,159 Union St. The cost is $10 per person. Tickets are available  at bangorhistoricalsociety.org or from the guide on the day of the tour.

Story continues below advertisement.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Quimby buys oceanside campground to reopen itQuimby buys oceanside campground to reopen it
  2. Police say woman kidnapped off street in RocklandPolice say woman kidnapped off street in Rockland
  3. Teen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in MaineTeen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in Maine
  4. My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.
  5. Developer bringing one of downtown Bangor’s largest structures back to lifeDeveloper bringing one of downtown Bangor’s largest structures back to life

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living