Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Historical Society, 159 Union Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 2079421900; bangorhistoricalsociety.org

Things are getting spooky at the Bangor Historical Society.

Story continues below advertisement.

The 152 year old organization’s popular “Ghostly Bangor Walking Tours” return beginning Saturday, October 1 at 7pm. Additional tour dates can be found at www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org or facebook.com/bangorhistoricalsociety

The Ghostly Bangor Walking Tour tells tales veiled in unsolved mysteries, murder and of the past residents who may still linger in the Queen City. Tours stroll through the streets of Downtown Bangor and last between 60 and 90 minutes.

Each tour departs from the Bangor Historical Society’s Thomas A. Hill House at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and available online at www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org

“This is one of our most popular tours, especially this time of year,” BHS Executive Director Melissa Gerety said. “It gives a different perspective on some of the events and people who came before us in Bangor–and leaves you wondering if those people have really left.”

The Bangor Historical Society has been preserving, protecting and sharing the rich history of the Bangor Region since 1864. The BHS is based in the historic Thomas A. Hill House at on the corner of Union and High Streets in Bangor. It houses one of the nation’s largest Civil War collections, a number of items from Bangor businesses and families as well as an extensive photo collection. The BHS offers a number of walking tours telling the tales of Bangor and its people as well as other programming and special events. Call 942-1900 or visit http://www.bangorhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →