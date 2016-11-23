GETTING YOUR DOG STARTED ON THE PATH TO BECOMING A CANINE GOOD CITIZEN

As humans, we find fulfillment in our lives through our relationships, hobbies, and employment. Our canine companions need to find fulfillment and purpose in their lives, too. Providing a job for a dog is the responsibility of the dog owner. Dog owners can take this jobs seriously by studying and working with their canine friend under the guidance of Professional Dog Trainer Jean Conte. By participating in Jean’s December 2016 Canine Good Citizen and Pet Therapy preparatory classes, in partnership with Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center and the Lincoln Home, you can be trained to help your canine friend lead a more productive and safe life. Class begin Thursday evening, December 1.

Begin your journey into responsible canine ownership and a pathway to volunteering in your community, sign up today for one of the following workshop series:

CANINE GOOD CITIZEN TRAINING

The Canine Good Citizen (CGC) program helps pet owners feel confident that their dog is trained well enough to accompany them out in public. The CGC is the first step for handlers wishing to train their dogs for therapy work. CGC teams are ambassadors for dog friendly communities. This 6-week class co-sponsored by Spectrum Generations and held at the Lincoln Home. 22 River Road in Newcastle will focus on the 10 requirements for passing the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) CGC test. Participation Fee $80. Thursdays, December 1, 2016 through January 19, 2017 beginning at 6:30 p.m. No class December 22 and 29. For more information and to register call 563-1363

THERAPY DOG TEAM TRAINING

There are basic guidelines to follow as you and your canine friend get ready to become a therapy dog team. Join Professional Dog Trainer Jean Conte for 6 sessions at the Lincoln Home in Newcastle to practice the 15 exercises one needs to perform in order to obtain one’s pet therapy certification. Canine Good Citizens & their human friends welcome. Fee $80. Thursdays, December 1, 2016 through January 19, 2017 beginning at 6:30 p.m. No class December 22 and 29. For more information and to register call 563-1363

