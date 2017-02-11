Sunday, March 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: University of Maine at Augusta Jewett Hall Auditorium, 46 University Drive, Augusta, Maine For more information: 207-621-3551; umasc.org

Getting There When You Can’t Drive is the title of a Forum on the Future to be held at the Jewett Hall Auditorium at the University of Maine at Augusta(UMA) on Sunday March 19, 2017, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Sponsored by the UMA College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College, the forum will present three speakers who will discuss the transportation situation in Maine for non-drivers.

Aging in Place is an often expressed desire of Maine senior citizens. A workable transportation system, particularly in rural areas, is a significant element in meeting this need. This panel will address some steps, both working models and proposals, which could move Maine forward in keeping older or disabled people in their own homes.

Jess Maurer, Executive Director of the Maine Association of Area Agencies, will give an overview of Maine’s transportation concerns and some solutions which include diverse initiatives to serve various types of communities.

Robert MacDougall, Chair of Augusta’s Age Friendly Committee, will discuss current transportation in Augusta and some ideas for the future that his committee is considering.

Irene Goff, Coordinator for the Neighbors Driving Neighbors program serving Mount Vernon, Fayette, Vienna, Rome and Belgrade will explain how this program began and its’ current status.

Chuck Acker, Chairman of the Forum Committee will act as moderator.

There will be a refreshment break followed by a question and answer period.

